Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $367.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.77. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $236.00 and a one year high of $387.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

