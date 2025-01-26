CX Institutional Buys Shares of 14,601 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

