CX Institutional Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chubb were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.24 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

