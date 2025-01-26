CX Institutional Invests $743,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KXI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,575.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,962,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

KXI stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $860.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

