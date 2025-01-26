CX Institutional Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.3 %

RCL stock opened at $232.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.76 and its 200 day moving average is $198.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $258.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

