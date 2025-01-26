Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.