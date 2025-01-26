Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $262.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.55 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

