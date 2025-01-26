Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.