Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.91%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.