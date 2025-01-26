Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.