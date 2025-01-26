Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

