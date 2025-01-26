Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,444 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,520,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 169.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 823.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 134,770 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 733,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 540,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.