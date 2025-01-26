DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

