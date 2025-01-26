Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. 2,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

