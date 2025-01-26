Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €18.32 ($19.28) and last traded at €18.20 ($19.16). 7,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.10 ($19.05).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

