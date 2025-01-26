DGS Capital Management LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 474.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.64. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

