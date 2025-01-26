DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSK opened at $17.72 on Friday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

About SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.