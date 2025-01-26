DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 158.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE:PAM opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.95. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Stories

