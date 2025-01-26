DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 6,269 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 17.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weibo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Weibo by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

