Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Holdings Boosted by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

