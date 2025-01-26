Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 13.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,529 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,377 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925,195 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,484,000 after purchasing an additional 766,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,434,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

