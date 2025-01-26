Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,827 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after buying an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after buying an additional 275,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,036,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

