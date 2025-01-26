Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 7.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,823,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,020,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

