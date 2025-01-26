DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 71,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 173,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.
