Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LPG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 794,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,365. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

