Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after buying an additional 505,632 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,963,000 after buying an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.