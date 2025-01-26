Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

