Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.14. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.