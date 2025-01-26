Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,860 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 523,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 51,811 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,857,300 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

