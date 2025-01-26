Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,048,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,182,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $266.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.65. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

