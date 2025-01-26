Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 51,967.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,956,000 after buying an additional 656,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 309.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,794,000 after acquiring an additional 538,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,574,000 after purchasing an additional 334,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $401.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.34.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.60.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

