Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

