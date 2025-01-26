Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,189 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 409.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,009 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.08 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

