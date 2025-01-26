Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 592 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $203.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,220,675.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.