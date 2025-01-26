Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.38%.
Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of EFSI opened at $36.15 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Financial Services
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.