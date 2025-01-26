Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSI opened at $36.15 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

