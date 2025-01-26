Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Posts Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.38%.
Eagle Financial Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $36.15 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
