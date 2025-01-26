Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Posts Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $36.15 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

