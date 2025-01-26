Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Releases Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.90%.
Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $36.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48.
