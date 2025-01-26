Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Releases Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $36.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

