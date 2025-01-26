Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNST. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Honest by 2,486.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Honest by 68.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 382,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 117.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 846,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNST stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNST. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $462,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,618,315.30. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 107,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $754,647.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 517,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,205.61. This represents a 17.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

