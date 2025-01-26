Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

