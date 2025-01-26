Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Emblem Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
Emblem Company Profile
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emblem
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.