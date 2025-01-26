Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

