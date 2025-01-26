Embree Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM)

Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OZEM opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

