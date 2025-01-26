Embree Financial Group Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

