Embree Financial Group Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Embree Financial Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $251.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $205.93 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

