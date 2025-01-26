Embree Financial Group Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

