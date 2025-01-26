Embree Financial Group Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after buying an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,645,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,155 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 425,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 248,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,041.1% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 233,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.