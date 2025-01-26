Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $104.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

