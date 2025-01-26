Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.14 and traded as high as C$15.10. Enerflex shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 348,092 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanne Linette Cox purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

