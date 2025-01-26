Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Acquired by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after purchasing an additional 336,323 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 321.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 82,376 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

