Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

