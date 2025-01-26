Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVST. Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Envista has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Envista by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 925,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 157,048 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,749,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,360 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 234,941 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 459,167 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

